Mangaluru's Image at Stake: Congress Condemns Boliyaru Incidents

Dr. Manjunath Bhandary, KPCC working president, condemned the Boliyaru incidents after PM Modi's oath. He emphasized that such acts harm Mangaluru’s image as a peaceful city. He urged stringent action against the perpetrators and clarified that the Congress did not file the POCSO case against BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:49 IST
In a recent press conference, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Dr. Manjunath Bhandary strongly condemned the incidents in Boliyaru, Bantwal Taluk, that occurred following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in for a third term. Bhandary highlighted that such incidents tarnish Mangaluru's reputation as a tranquil coastal city and create fear among residents.

He called for severe punishment for those responsible, stressing the need for Mangaluru, a city developing as a smart city, to maintain its image of peace-loving and progressive citizens. Bhandary also insisted that any victory celebrations should be held within the bounds of the law, avoiding provocative actions near religious places.

On a separate note, Bhandary clarified that the Congress party did not initiate the POCSO case against senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, adding that no action was taken by the Congress government for 90 days, for which Yediyurappa should be thankful.

