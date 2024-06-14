Left Menu

Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni Strengthen Indo-Italian Ties at G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Summit. This visit marks Modi's first international trip after his re-election. Both leaders emphasized the strategic partnership and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial bilateral discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the G7 Summit. This marked Modi's first overseas visit since his re-election for a third term earlier this month.

Modi's invitation to Italy highlights the importance of the Indo-Italian strategic partnership. Before his departure, Modi noted that Prime Minister Meloni's visits to India last year provided significant momentum to bilateral relations.

Hosting the G7 Summit as the current president, Italy has invited numerous international representatives, including leaders from developing nations across Africa, South America, and the Indo-Pacific region. Both Modi and Meloni reiterated their commitment to bolstering cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions.

