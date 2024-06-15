Left Menu

Modi and Meloni Elevate India-Italy Relations Through Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy to discuss defense and security cooperation. Both leaders emphasized expanding collaboration in various sectors and strengthening ties through bilateral agreements. The visit also included participation in the G7 Outreach Summit.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 15-06-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 00:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, discussing the enhancement of defense and security cooperation and exploring avenues for greater industrial collaboration.

Modi, on his first international visit since assuming office for the third term, attended the G7 Outreach Summit at the invitation of PM Meloni. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the ongoing strategic partnership, acknowledging the importance of expanding trade, economic ties, and technological cooperation between India and Italy.

The two premiers also looked forward to strengthening multilateral engagements and regional initiatives, with notable discussions on clean energy transitions and the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative. The visit underscored the long-standing cultural connection and set a foundation for future bilateral advancements, particularly in areas of migration, mobility, and global economic corridors.

