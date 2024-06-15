Left Menu

Strained Tides: Modi Meets Trudeau Amid India-Canada Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a brief conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit amidst escalating tensions over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Modi also met US President Joe Biden, reaffirming India-US cooperation for global good.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 15-06-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 00:27 IST
Strained Tides: Modi Meets Trudeau Amid India-Canada Tensions
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a brief interaction with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, against the backdrop of escalating India-Canada tensions over the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

During the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region, Modi also had a separate conversation with US President Joe Biden, which came nearly seven months after allegations surfaced of an Indian connection to a foiled assassination plot against Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Following the meeting with Biden, Modi stated that India and the US will continue to collaborate for the greater global welfare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024