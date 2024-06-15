Left Menu

People's Roar Crushes BJP's Arrogance: Abhishek Banerjee on Lok Sabha Results

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee hailed the Lok Sabha elections as a historic moment of protest and revenge, claiming BJP's arrogance was crushed. Despite BJP-led NDA securing a third term, they couldn't achieve a majority on their own. Banerjee expressed gratitude for the support in West Bengal.

Updated: 15-06-2024
Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee has described the recent Lok Sabha elections as an event marked by 'protest, resistance, and revenge', asserting that the results have 'crushed BJP's arrogance and pride into dust'.

Banerjee accused the BJP of 'abusing central agencies, corrupting the judiciary, gagging the media, and manipulating the Election Commission' to maintain power. In a late-night Facebook post after meeting party workers in Diamond Harbour, where he was re-elected with a record margin, Banerjee hailed the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as 'jonogoner gorjon' (people's roar), an event to be etched in golden letters in history.

Despite the BJP-led NDA securing a third consecutive term, they failed to achieve a majority and now depend on allies like Telugu Desam Party and JD (U). Banerjee celebrated TMC's performance in West Bengal, improving its tally by seven seats, and expressed his gratitude to the electorate.

