Cyril Ramaphosa Reelected Amid Historic Coalition Deal

South Africa witnessed a pivotal political moment as President Cyril Ramaphosa clinched a second term, backed by a groundbreaking coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other minor parties.

The African National Congress (ANC) faced a historic loss, receiving just 40% of the vote, while the DA garnered 22%, pushing the formation of a unity government.

Beating far-left opponent Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 283 votes to 44, Ramaphosa now spearheads a coalition that's drawing mixed reactions nationwide.

