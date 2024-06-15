Cyril Ramaphosa Reelected Amid Historic Coalition Deal
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured a second term after forming a coalition government with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other smaller parties. The ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years, prompting a historic alliance. Ramaphosa won 283 votes against Julius Malema's 44.
South Africa witnessed a pivotal political moment as President Cyril Ramaphosa clinched a second term, backed by a groundbreaking coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other minor parties.
The African National Congress (ANC) faced a historic loss, receiving just 40% of the vote, while the DA garnered 22%, pushing the formation of a unity government.
Beating far-left opponent Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 283 votes to 44, Ramaphosa now spearheads a coalition that's drawing mixed reactions nationwide.
