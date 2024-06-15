Left Menu

Cyril Ramaphosa Reelected Amid Historic Coalition Deal

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured a second term after forming a coalition government with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other smaller parties. The ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years, prompting a historic alliance. Ramaphosa won 283 votes against Julius Malema's 44.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-06-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 11:44 IST
South Africa witnessed a pivotal political moment as President Cyril Ramaphosa clinched a second term, backed by a groundbreaking coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other minor parties.

The African National Congress (ANC) faced a historic loss, receiving just 40% of the vote, while the DA garnered 22%, pushing the formation of a unity government.

Beating far-left opponent Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 283 votes to 44, Ramaphosa now spearheads a coalition that's drawing mixed reactions nationwide.

