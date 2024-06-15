Italy to take time on whether to back EU chief for second term
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 18:52 IST
Italy will make a decision on whether to support a second term for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen when it has assessed the distribution of other top EU jobs, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday.
Meloni, whose support could be crucial for von der Leyen, said the parceling out of the top EU jobs should recognise Italy's role and the message sent by EU voters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Ursula von der
- Meloni
- Leyen
- European Commission
- Giorgia Meloni
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Commission Backs €5 Billion Silicon Carbide Chip Plant in Italy
European Commission Approves $5.4 Billion Chip Plant Boost in Italy
Greece and Italy Deny U.S. Migrant Resettlement Agreement
Sebastien Ogier Dominates Rough Rally Italy Opening
Thrilling Finish in Rally Italy: Ott Tänak Triumphs by 0.2 Seconds