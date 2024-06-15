MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia launches 'PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva', thanks voters of state for party's win

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday expressed gratitude towards the voters of Madhya Pradesh for the party's big win in the state in the Lok Sabha polls. The Union Minister is on a visit to the state after the Lok Sabha poll outcomes. Earlier today, he attended the virtual inauguration of the 'PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva' to enhance the tourism potential of the state.

"I would like to thank the people of the entire Gwalior-Chambal from the bottom of my heart for showering their full blessings to all of us under the leadership of PM Modi... Madhya Pradesh is the only state where all 29 MPs have been elected from BJP... I thank the 9 crore voters of the entire Madhya Pradesh", Scindia told reporters in Gwalior. The Union Minister emerged victorious from the Gwalior constituency, with the BJP bagging all 29 LS seats, including Chhindwara, which had been a long-term stronghold of the Congress party.

Meanwhile, speaking about the 'PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva', Scindia took to 'X' and wrote, "New flight of Madhya Pradesh! To further strengthen the tourism potential in the state, 'PM Shri Paryatan Air Service' is being launched from Gwalior today. Under this, I participated in the virtual inauguration of this service today. Under the 'PM Shri Tourism Air Service', 8 cities of the state - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Rewa, Khajuraho, and Singrauli will be connected through aviation." "Thanks to the Honorable Chief Minister Shri @DrMohanYadav51 ji for these efforts being made towards making Madhya Pradesh a tourism hub", he added.

The Union Minister also held a roadshow in Gwalior, his parliamentary constituency. People were captured showering flowers on him with the chants of 'Long live Scindia'.

Jyotiraditya Scindia also offered prayers at the famous Gorakhi Temple in Gwalior. "Today, I got the blessings of visiting Kuldev at the popular Gorakhi temple in Gwalior and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of all the countrymen", he posted on 'X. (ANI)

