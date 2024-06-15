Left Menu

Will raise in Parliament issue of Kashmiris in jails outside valley: NC's Srinagar MP

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:46 IST
National Conference's Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday vowed to raise in Parliament and outside the issue of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in jails outside the valley and asked the party leaders to provide a list of such persons.

Mehdi addressed a congratulatory meeting of the NC functionaries at the party's district headquarters Mujahid Manzil in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

He defeated PDP's Waheed Ur Rehman Para by a margin of about 1.88 lakh votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The newly elected MP requested the party leaders to provide a list of individuals who have been imprisoned and promised to raise the issue of the prisoners, vowing to fight for their release.

''I will raise the issue of prisoners both inside and outside Parliament. The Pulwama district president and his associates should prepare a list of such youth hailing from Pulwama, who are languishing in jails and share it with me,'' he said.

Mehdi said he will spare no effort to raise their issue at every forum, with every ministry and at every gathering.

Expressing gratitude to the party functionaries for his victory, Mehdi said it is now his responsibility to take the voice of the people to Parliament.

''A big thank you to the people of Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Shopian, and Budgam for this mandate and faith in me. I am humbled and I am aware of the responsibility that this mandate brings with it.

''From here on, it is my responsibility to take your voice to Parliament. Rest assured, I will represent your sentiments and struggle for the return of our dignity and rights with complete sincerity,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

