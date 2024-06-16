Suresh Gopi Clarifies 'Mother of India' Remarks About Indira Gandhi

In response to the attention garnered by his recent comments, Union Minister Suresh Gopi clarified that his reference to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as 'mother of India' was misinterpreted. He explained that his intention was to acknowledge her as the 'mother of the Congress party.'

'I spoke from the heart and meant no offense,' stated the actor-turned-politician. Gopi underscored his respect for Indira Gandhi's role in shaping post-independence India, despite her affiliation with an opposing political party.

While addressing the media, the BJP leader questioned the understanding of 'contextual meaning of language.' He also reiterated his admiration for K Karunakaran and E K Nayanar, dubbing them as his 'political gurus.' Gopi's statements followed his recent electoral victory in Thrissur, marking a significant milestone for the BJP in Kerala.

