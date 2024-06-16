Left Menu

Suresh Gopi Clarifies 'Mother of India' Remarks About Indira Gandhi

Union Minister Suresh Gopi clarified his comment referring to Indira Gandhi as 'mother of India,' stating that he actually meant she was the 'mother of the Congress party.' Gopi emphasized the contextual meaning of his words, praised Gandhi's contributions to India, and addressed misunderstandings.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:27 IST
Suresh Gopi Clarifies 'Mother of India' Remarks About Indira Gandhi
Suresh Gopi
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the attention garnered by his recent comments, Union Minister Suresh Gopi clarified that his reference to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as 'mother of India' was misinterpreted. He explained that his intention was to acknowledge her as the 'mother of the Congress party.'

'I spoke from the heart and meant no offense,' stated the actor-turned-politician. Gopi underscored his respect for Indira Gandhi's role in shaping post-independence India, despite her affiliation with an opposing political party.

While addressing the media, the BJP leader questioned the understanding of 'contextual meaning of language.' He also reiterated his admiration for K Karunakaran and E K Nayanar, dubbing them as his 'political gurus.' Gopi's statements followed his recent electoral victory in Thrissur, marking a significant milestone for the BJP in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024