Left Menu

Hollywood Luminaries Rally Behind Biden at Record-breaking Fundraiser

Some of Hollywood's most prominent stars participated in a fundraiser event for President Joe Biden, raising USD 28 million for his re-election campaign. Notable figures like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Barbra Streisand attended the event, highlighting the importance of the upcoming November election against former President Donald Trump.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:39 IST
Hollywood Luminaries Rally Behind Biden at Record-breaking Fundraiser
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking show of support, Hollywood's luminaries convened to bolster President Joe Biden's re-election bid, raising a staggering USD 28 million on Saturday night. Stars like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Barbra Streisand headlined the gala at the Peacock Theater, emphasizing the critical nature of the upcoming November election.

The evening included discussions led by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who interviewed Biden and former President Barack Obama. Their focus was the urgent need to defeat former President Donald Trump in what is anticipated to be an exceptionally close race. The discussion extended over half an hour and touched on significant issues such as women's rights, health care, and voting rights.

Biden underscored his administration's economic achievements, while Obama lauded the sweeping legislation on healthcare and public works enacted under Biden's tenure. The event, which registered more significant contributions than any previous Democratic fundraiser, underlined a night marked by the convergence of global politics and domestic electoral strategies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024