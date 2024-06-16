Hollywood Luminaries Rally Behind Biden at Record-breaking Fundraiser

In a striking show of support, Hollywood's luminaries convened to bolster President Joe Biden's re-election bid, raising a staggering USD 28 million on Saturday night. Stars like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Barbra Streisand headlined the gala at the Peacock Theater, emphasizing the critical nature of the upcoming November election.

The evening included discussions led by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who interviewed Biden and former President Barack Obama. Their focus was the urgent need to defeat former President Donald Trump in what is anticipated to be an exceptionally close race. The discussion extended over half an hour and touched on significant issues such as women's rights, health care, and voting rights.

Biden underscored his administration's economic achievements, while Obama lauded the sweeping legislation on healthcare and public works enacted under Biden's tenure. The event, which registered more significant contributions than any previous Democratic fundraiser, underlined a night marked by the convergence of global politics and domestic electoral strategies.

