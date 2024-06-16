Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday convened with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to deliberate on various issues, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) reported.

The CMO communicated via a post on Platform X, stating, 'Today, Hon'ble Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Shri G Kishan Reddy, met with HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss various issues.'

Further details of the meeting were not disclosed. During the meeting, CM Sarma extended his congratulations to Minister Reddy on his recent appointment and expressed gratitude for his significant contributions as the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister during the previous BJP government.

The meeting took place at the CM's residence in Guwahati.

