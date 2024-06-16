Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss various issues. Though details of the meeting were not disclosed, Sarma congratulated Reddy on his recent appointment and thanked him for his service as the DoNER Minister.
- Country:
- India
Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday convened with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to deliberate on various issues, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) reported.
The CMO communicated via a post on Platform X, stating, 'Today, Hon'ble Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Shri G Kishan Reddy, met with HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss various issues.'
Further details of the meeting were not disclosed. During the meeting, CM Sarma extended his congratulations to Minister Reddy on his recent appointment and expressed gratitude for his significant contributions as the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister during the previous BJP government.
The meeting took place at the CM's residence in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress Leader Predicts Short-Lived BJP Government, Calls for Restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir
G Kishan Reddy: New Challenges in Coal and Mines Ministry
Odisha’s First BJP Government Faces Swearing-in Delay
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gets culture and tourism portfolios, G Kishan Reddy coal and mines; Hardeep Singh Puri retains petroleum ministry.
"This mandate is against policies of BJP government..." Congress leader Sachin Pilot