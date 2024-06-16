There will be no corruption in double engine govt, says new Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, has affirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party government's prime focus will be to solve the basic issues of people, vowing that there will be "no corruption" in the double-engine government. Mahapatra was recently made the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Public Enterprise in the newly-elected BJP government.

Speaking to ANI, Mahapatra said, "The government in Odisha is of the people. So, now the government's prime focus will be to solve the basic issues of the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving 3 crore houses to the country. Odisha will also benefit from this. It is not a duplicate government. It is the BJP government. This is a double-engine government. There will be no corruption in this government." Speaking about the plight of the slum dwellers, he said that once he takes charge of the ministry, he will hold a meeting with the officials on the issue.

"This problem has been existing for many years. We will hold a meeting to decide on the plight of the slum dwellers," he added. Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi allocated portfolios to his ministers on Saturday.

CM Majhi kept Home Ministry; General Administration and Public Grievances, Information and Public Relations, Water Resources, Planning, and Convergence. His deputy Kanak Vardhan Singh Dev has been allocated Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment and Energy Department.

Pravati Parida, who is the first woman deputy CM of Odisha has been given the Tourism Ministry and also holds the ministry of Mission Shakti; and Women and Child Development. This is the first BJP government in Odisha after its emphatic performance in the recently concluded assembly polls, after it defeated the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), bringing an end to the latter's 24-year-old reign in the state. (ANI)

