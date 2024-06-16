Left Menu

There will be no corruption in double engine govt, says new Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, has affirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party government's prime focus will be to solve the basic issues of people, vowing that there will be "no corruption" in the double-engine government.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:49 IST
There will be no corruption in double engine govt, says new Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra
Odisha Minister Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, has affirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party government's prime focus will be to solve the basic issues of people, vowing that there will be "no corruption" in the double-engine government. Mahapatra was recently made the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Public Enterprise in the newly-elected BJP government.

Speaking to ANI, Mahapatra said, "The government in Odisha is of the people. So, now the government's prime focus will be to solve the basic issues of the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving 3 crore houses to the country. Odisha will also benefit from this. It is not a duplicate government. It is the BJP government. This is a double-engine government. There will be no corruption in this government." Speaking about the plight of the slum dwellers, he said that once he takes charge of the ministry, he will hold a meeting with the officials on the issue.

"This problem has been existing for many years. We will hold a meeting to decide on the plight of the slum dwellers," he added. Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi allocated portfolios to his ministers on Saturday.

CM Majhi kept Home Ministry; General Administration and Public Grievances, Information and Public Relations, Water Resources, Planning, and Convergence. His deputy Kanak Vardhan Singh Dev has been allocated Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment and Energy Department.

Pravati Parida, who is the first woman deputy CM of Odisha has been given the Tourism Ministry and also holds the ministry of Mission Shakti; and Women and Child Development. This is the first BJP government in Odisha after its emphatic performance in the recently concluded assembly polls, after it defeated the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), bringing an end to the latter's 24-year-old reign in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024