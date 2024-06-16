Political Tensions Rise as JUI-F Accuses PML-N of False Propaganda

Pakistan's political landscape is witnessing heightened tension as Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) party alleges that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is spreading false propaganda against its leadership and ideology. This accusation comes in the wake of former premier Nawaz Sharif's electoral defeat on February 8.

The JUI-F's Mufti Kifayatullah stated the victory of PTI nominee Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan in the NA-15 Manshera-cum-Torghar constituency was a result of strategic political maneuvers. According to the Dawn newspaper, Khan, running as an Independent due to the Pakistan Election Commission's decision, secured 105,249 votes against Sharif's 80,382.

Kifayatullah emphasized the party's commitment to sharia law through peaceful political struggle. He criticized the PML-N for using Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law, retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, for character assassination and spreading misinformation. In a recent development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Rehman to join a coalition to address political issues, signaling ongoing complexities in Pakistan's political arena.

