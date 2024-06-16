Election Controversy: Mumbai Poll Officer Denies EVM Manipulation Claims
Vandana Suryavanshi, Mumbai Poll official, refutes claims of EVM tampering, emphasizing the robust safeguards against manipulation. Reacting to allegations involving Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar's kin using a mobile phone during vote counting, Suryavanshi states the EVM system doesn’t require OTPs and is not programmable. Legal action against the newspaper is being taken.
In a heated press conference on Sunday, Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency's returning officer, Vandana Suryavanshi, firmly denied any claims of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) manipulation.
Addressing recent allegations reported by Mid-day newspaper about Ravindra Waikar's kin allegedly using a mobile phone connected to an EVM during vote counting, Suryavanshi stressed that EVMs are secure standalone systems that require no OTPs for unlocking and lack any wireless capabilities.
Suryavanshi announced legal action against Mid-day under sections 499 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation and spreading false news. She also mentioned ongoing action against an unauthorized mobile phone use at the counting center, clarifying that these incidents had no bearing on the vote counting process itself.
