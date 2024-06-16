Xi Jinping Reaffirms Strategic Partnership with Maldives on Shared Birthday

President Xi Jinping reiterated the gravity of China-Maldives relations, solidifying Beijing's footprint in the Indian Ocean region. Xi's message to President Mohamed Muizzu on their shared birthday underscored their durable strategic partnership.

China's Ambassador Wang Lixin, during a meeting at Muizzu's official residence, delivered Xi's congratulatory letter. Emphasizing the China-Maldives Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, Xi expressed his heartfelt wishes and mutual aspirations for a shared future.

Further discussions between Muizzu and Wang highlighted collaborative efforts, focusing on development, economic aid, and recent military agreements. This camaraderie shapes the evolving geopolitical landscape as China continues amplifying its presence in the Maldives.

