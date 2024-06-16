Xi Jinping Reaffirms Strategic Partnership with Maldives on Shared Birthday
President Xi Jinping has expressed his strong support for enhancing China-Maldives relations, emphasizing the strategic partnership between the two nations. This message was conveyed to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on their shared birthday, highlighting future collaborations in economic and military sectors, amidst Beijing's rising influence in the Indian Ocean.
- Country:
- Ghana
President Xi Jinping reiterated the gravity of China-Maldives relations, solidifying Beijing's footprint in the Indian Ocean region. Xi's message to President Mohamed Muizzu on their shared birthday underscored their durable strategic partnership.
China's Ambassador Wang Lixin, during a meeting at Muizzu's official residence, delivered Xi's congratulatory letter. Emphasizing the China-Maldives Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, Xi expressed his heartfelt wishes and mutual aspirations for a shared future.
Further discussions between Muizzu and Wang highlighted collaborative efforts, focusing on development, economic aid, and recent military agreements. This camaraderie shapes the evolving geopolitical landscape as China continues amplifying its presence in the Maldives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IORA & Indian Ocean Groups: Navigating Non-Overlap for Enhanced Cooperation
US and Japan Accelerate Military Cooperation Amid Global Tensions
SpaceX's Starship Survives Reentry and Splashdown in Indian Ocean
IsDBI and CIBAFI Sign Grant Agreement to Advance Islamic Finance for Sustainable Economic Development
President Murmu Boosts Ties with Indian Ocean Neighbors