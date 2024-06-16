Fuel Prices Surge: Karnataka vs. Neighboring States – A Political Tug of War

In a recent fiscal maneuver, the Congress-led Karnataka government's decision to raise local value added tax (VAT) on auto fuels has sparked a notable surge in petrol and diesel prices. Effective June 15, petrol now costs Rs 102.86 per litre in Bengaluru, with diesel priced at Rs 88.94. This escalation, while considerable, still positions Karnataka's fuel prices below those in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

The price hike has quickened the pulse of political debate, drawing fire from BJP leaders. On Sunday, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lambasted the Karnataka government, contrasting its new rates with those in BJP-administered Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Puri argued that the tax burden would inflate necessities' prices, further squeezing the common man.

However, the broader picture reveals a complex landscape. Despite this move, Karnataka's prices simmer beneath those in states such as Andhra Pradesh, where petrol commands a staggering Rs 109.87 per litre. This fiscal friction underscores varying regional approaches to fuel taxation, set against the backdrop of a globally volatile energy market.

