Kiren Rijiju's Courtesy Call: Bridging Gaps Before Lok Sabha Session

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the first session of the new Lok Sabha for a courtesy call. Rijiju emphasized the importance of cooperation between the government and opposition for smooth parliamentary functioning. The session, starting June 24, will see the swearing-in of new MPs and the election of the Speaker.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:58 IST
In a significant political development, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, just a week ahead of the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The meeting, which took place at Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, was described as a courtesy call. Rijiju, who recently assumed his new ministerial role, emphasized the essential need for cooperation between the government and opposition to ensure the smooth operation of Parliament.

The upcoming session, beginning June 24, will be crucial as new members will take their oaths and a Speaker for the Lower House will be elected. President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session on June 27, outlining the government's roadmap for the next five years. The session will conclude on July 3, following key parliamentary activities in preparation for the Union Budget presentation anticipated in the third week of July.

