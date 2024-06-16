Narrative Shift Anticipated in Maharashtra's MLC Polls: Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has forecast a significant shift in Maharashtra's political narrative following the upcoming Legislative Council polls. This comes after the BJP faced setbacks in the recent Lok Sabha elections due to what Fadnavis termed as a 'false narrative' driven by the opposition.

Fadnavis specifically addressed the opposition's allegations that the BJP aimed to secure 400 seats to alter the Constitution and end reservations for various societal segments. He emphasized the NDA's need to create a new, people-friendly narrative and outperform the opposition in the MLC elections.

Speaking at a rally in Thane in support of BJP candidate Niranjan Davkhare, Fadnavis highlighted the party's concerted efforts in voter registration and the importance of effective management to ensure high voter turnout on election day. Voting is set for June 26, with results to be announced on July 1.

