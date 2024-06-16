AIADMK will come to power in Tamil Nadu in 2026 with huge majority: Sasikala

After a massive setback in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, said that in 2026, Amma (Jayalalithaa) government will come to power in Tamil Nadu with a huge majority. She also said that she has planned to meet people across the state in the runup to the 2026 assembly polls.

While addressing supporters at her residence, Sasikala said, "In 2026, Amma (Jayalalithaa) government will come to power in Tamil Nadu with a huge majority. I have even planned to hold a campaign and meet people across the state...my political journey has begun" She also alleged that "AIADMK is continuously facing a downfall because of a few selfish individuals. I have been observing everything patiently."

She said that, unlike DMK, AIADMK recognises everyone who works hard for the party and doesn't have dynasty politics. However, She emphasized that caste politics are being played in the AIADMK party for the first time and stated that she and the cadres won't accept it.

"AIADMK doesn't have dynasty politics like DMK. Unlike DMK, we recognise everyone who works hard for the party. But what has happened now is, for the first time, I am hearing that specific caste politics are being played in our AIADMK. We have many caste-based organisations, so if they wish, they can start separately; we won't interfere with that. But myself and the cadres won't accept caste politics in AIADMK," she said. Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday slammed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for boycotting the Vikravandi assembly by-elections, alleging that the party decided on the instructions from the "top" to "facilitate" NDA's electoral chances.

In a post on X, the former Union Minister emphasised that the INDIA bloc must ensure the victory of the DMK candidate for the seat. "AIADMK's decision to boycott the Vikravandi by-election is clear evidence that it has received instructions from the 'top' to facilitate the electoral chances of the NDA candidate (PMK). Both the BJP and AIADMK are fighting the battle through a proxy (PMK). The INDIA bloc must ensure the resounding victory of the DMK candidate," he said.

AIADMK has announced to boycott Vikravandi Assembly constituency by-polls that are scheduled for July 10. The by-poll was necessitated by the demise of DMK MLA Pugazhenthi (71) in April this year.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has announced that it will field C Anbumani as the NDA candidate for the by-polls from Vikravandi constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)