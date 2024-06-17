Left Menu

India's Stance on Ukraine Peace Summit: A Call for Dialogue and Diplomacy

India refrained from signing a joint communique at the Switzerland-hosted summit for peace in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. Represented by Pavan Kapoor, India reiterated that lasting peace requires options acceptable to both Moscow and Kyiv.

In a notable decision, India chose not to sign a joint communique at the peace summit in Switzerland, underlining its persistent call for dialogue and diplomacy between Moscow and Kyiv. Represented by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian delegation emphasized the need for practical engagement and understanding varied perspectives to achieve lasting peace.

The summit, held in Burgenstock, saw participation from over 100 countries and organizations. However, Russia wasn't invited, and China opted out. India clarified that only solutions agreeable to both conflicting parties could pave the way for enduring peace.

India's participation reflected its consistent stance that peace can be attained through sincere dialogue, involving all stakeholders. The summit's ultimate aim was to inspire future peace initiatives, aligning with India's strategic approach of avoiding commitments to unilateral resolutions.

