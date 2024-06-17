India's Stance on Ukraine Peace Summit: A Call for Dialogue and Diplomacy

In a notable decision, India chose not to sign a joint communique at the peace summit in Switzerland, underlining its persistent call for dialogue and diplomacy between Moscow and Kyiv. Represented by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian delegation emphasized the need for practical engagement and understanding varied perspectives to achieve lasting peace.

The summit, held in Burgenstock, saw participation from over 100 countries and organizations. However, Russia wasn't invited, and China opted out. India clarified that only solutions agreeable to both conflicting parties could pave the way for enduring peace.

India's participation reflected its consistent stance that peace can be attained through sincere dialogue, involving all stakeholders. The summit's ultimate aim was to inspire future peace initiatives, aligning with India's strategic approach of avoiding commitments to unilateral resolutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)