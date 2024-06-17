China-Australia Diplomatic Thaw: Leaders Seek Common Ground in First Ministerial Meet in Seven Years

In a landmark meeting signaling a diplomatic thaw, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed to properly manage their nations' differences as they transition from a period of icy relations. The leaders and senior ministers from both governments convened at Parliament House to address critical issues, including lingering trade barriers, military conflicts, and China's investment interests in critical minerals.

Li emphasized that the bilateral relationship was 'on the right track of steady improvement and development,' reflecting a comprehensive strategic partnership. Albanese echoed these sentiments, labeling the discussions as constructive and advocating for a regional balance where no country dominates.

This visit, the first by a Chinese premier since 2017, reflects a significant step in stabilizing relations, especially as Australia recalibrated its foreign policy stance following the election of Albanese's center-left Labor Party in 2022.

