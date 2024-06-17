Calls Intensify for Release of Australian Author Held in China

Supporters of Yang Hengjun, the Australian citizen currently detained in China, are calling on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to request Chinese Premier Li Qiang for Yang's release on medical grounds. Yang's supporters highlighted his severe and untreated medical conditions ahead of the Albanese-Li meeting on Monday in Canberra.

Yang's case is expected to be one of the contentious topics discussed, although both leaders aim to emphasize the positives in their bilateral relationship. Li, who received a warm welcome at a winery near Adelaide, announced that the popular pandas at the Adelaide zoo will be replaced by another pair when they return to China.

The meeting comes at a critical time for Australia-China relations, which have seen improvements recently. Albanese has indicated he will address current challenges, including recent hostile encounters involving Australian military assets in international waters. Meanwhile, Australia hopes for the early lifting of trade restrictions on lobsters, representing the last major barrier lingering from previous diplomatic tensions.

