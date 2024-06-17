Left Menu

Putin's Historic Diplomatic Visit to Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Vietnam from June 19-20, as announced by Vietnamese state media. The visit comes at the invitation of Vietnam's communist party chief Nguyen Phu Trong. This diplomatic engagement aims to strengthen the bilateral relations between Russia and Vietnam.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:23 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Vietnam on June 19-20, Vietnamese state media said on Monday.

Putin was invited by Vietnam's communist party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, Voice of Vietnam reported.

