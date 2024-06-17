Putin's Historic Diplomatic Visit to Vietnam
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Vietnam from June 19-20, as announced by Vietnamese state media. The visit comes at the invitation of Vietnam's communist party chief Nguyen Phu Trong. This diplomatic engagement aims to strengthen the bilateral relations between Russia and Vietnam.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Vietnam on June 19-20, Vietnamese state media said on Monday.
Putin was invited by Vietnam's communist party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, Voice of Vietnam reported.
