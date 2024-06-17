Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Congress Urges Arrest in MBA Paper Leak Scandal

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has called for the arrest of Akshay Kanti Bam, their former Indore Lok Sabha candidate, who switched to BJP, in relation to an alleged MBA paper leak. The party asserts this leak affects thousands of students and demands immediate action against those involved, including university officials.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday called for the arrest of Akshay Kanti Bam, the Congress' Indore Lok Sabha candidate who withdrew his nomination and switched to the BJP, over an alleged paper leak in the MBA course under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

This demand followed the June 7 arrest of a computer operator and two students from Idyllic Institute of Management, managed by Bam, in connection with the scandal. Police allege they circulated the 'Quantitative Techniques' paper for the first semester on social media before the exam on May 25.

In response, DAVV imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the college and barred it from hosting exams for the next three years. At a press conference in Indore, Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Mrinal Pant deemed the action inadequate, urging Bam's arrest and questioning the protection he allegedly receives after switching parties. The Congress also demanded investigations into the roles of DAVV Vice-Chancellor Renu Jain and Registrar Ajay Verma.

