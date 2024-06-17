Delhi's Water Crisis: A Political Battlefield

The politics over Delhi's water shortage intensified on Monday as the ruling AAP accused the BJP of deliberately creating the situation to trouble citizens. Meanwhile, BJP held 'matka phod' protests blaming the Kejriwal government for the crisis.

The national capital has been grappling with severe water scarcity for weeks amid a searing heatwave, with private water tankers meeting the shortfall.

At a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged the crisis was deliberately created by the BJP to leave the city parched. "For the last several days, there has been a BJP-sponsored water crisis. BJP wants Delhi's people to suffer a water crisis," Singh charged.

Singh accused the BJP of worsening the crisis, citing a decline in water production from 1,002 MGD on June 6 to 939 MGD by June 13 due to insufficient water from Haryana.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi urged Haryana to release Delhi's share, explaining at Wazirabad barrage that the water level drop exposed the river bed.

Conversely, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva slammed AAP leaders for their inaction, accusing them of creating an artificial crisis to stay in the news. Earlier, BJP leaders and workers protested citywide, decrying AAP's handling of the crisis.

The NDMC has warned of a 40% reduced supply affecting several posh areas, urging residents in affected zones to prepare for limited water availability.

