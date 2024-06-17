Left Menu

Delhi's Water Crisis: A Political Battlefield

The water shortage in Delhi has sparked a political feud, with AAP accusing BJP of deliberately creating the crisis to trouble citizens. BJP, in turn, blames AAP for mishandling the situation. The issue has been exacerbated by reduced water supply from Haryana, leading to protests and public unrest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:13 IST
Delhi's Water Crisis: A Political Battlefield
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The politics over Delhi's water shortage intensified on Monday as the ruling AAP accused the BJP of deliberately creating the situation to trouble citizens. Meanwhile, BJP held 'matka phod' protests blaming the Kejriwal government for the crisis.

The national capital has been grappling with severe water scarcity for weeks amid a searing heatwave, with private water tankers meeting the shortfall.

At a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged the crisis was deliberately created by the BJP to leave the city parched. "For the last several days, there has been a BJP-sponsored water crisis. BJP wants Delhi's people to suffer a water crisis," Singh charged.

Singh accused the BJP of worsening the crisis, citing a decline in water production from 1,002 MGD on June 6 to 939 MGD by June 13 due to insufficient water from Haryana.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi urged Haryana to release Delhi's share, explaining at Wazirabad barrage that the water level drop exposed the river bed.

Conversely, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva slammed AAP leaders for their inaction, accusing them of creating an artificial crisis to stay in the news. Earlier, BJP leaders and workers protested citywide, decrying AAP's handling of the crisis.

The NDMC has warned of a 40% reduced supply affecting several posh areas, urging residents in affected zones to prepare for limited water availability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024