Mitsotakis Backs Von der Leyen for Second EU Term
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed support for Ursula von der Leyen's second term as EU Commission President. He praised her leadership and noted her previous victory as the European People's Party candidate. Von der Leyen is well-positioned for re-election, supported by recent gains for her party.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters on Monday he would support a second term for Ursula von der Leyen as EU commission president, before an informal meeting where EU leaders will the debate the line-up in top EU jobs after EU parliament elections.
"(I will support her) because she was our 'Spitzenkandidat' (leading candidate) and because the EPP won the European elections and because she is a good president", he said.
Von der Leyen, a German who is part of the EPP, is in prime position to secure a second term as head of the EU executive, buoyed by gains for her centre-right European People's Party.
