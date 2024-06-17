Left Menu

Mitsotakis Backs Von der Leyen for Second EU Term

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed support for Ursula von der Leyen's second term as EU Commission President. He praised her leadership and noted her previous victory as the European People's Party candidate. Von der Leyen is well-positioned for re-election, supported by recent gains for her party.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:43 IST
Mitsotakis Backs Von der Leyen for Second EU Term
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters on Monday he would support a second term for Ursula von der Leyen as EU commission president, before an informal meeting where EU leaders will the debate the line-up in top EU jobs after EU parliament elections.

"(I will support her) because she was our 'Spitzenkandidat' (leading candidate) and because the EPP won the European elections and because she is a good president", he said.

Von der Leyen, a German who is part of the EPP, is in prime position to secure a second term as head of the EU executive, buoyed by gains for her centre-right European People's Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024