Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Makes Electoral Debut: Congress Reshuffles Key Parliamentary Seats
Congress party has announced that Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli seat while his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her electoral debut from Wayanad. This reshuffling marks a significant move in Congress' strategy, with the Gandhi siblings and their mother Sonia Gandhi now set to represent different parliamentary seats.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political reshuffle, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has chosen to retain his Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat while vacating the Wayanad constituency for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will make her electoral debut from there.
Ending weeks of speculation, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the strategic move following a high-profile meeting involving top party figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. If elected, Priyanka will join Rahul and Sonia in Parliament, marking the first time three family members will serve simultaneously.
The decision has sparked reactions across the political spectrum, with CPI leader Annie Raja welcoming the move and BJP's spokesperson terming it as dynastic politics. Despite the controversy, Rahul and Priyanka have vowed continued commitments to their constituencies, underlining their deep emotional ties and dedication to public service.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SKM Leads in Sikkim Assembly Elections: Early Trends Show Dominance
BJP Leads in Arunachal Assembly Elections Amid Rain-Soaked Enthusiasm
SKM Leads in Sikkim Assembly Elections: Early Trends Show Challenge for SDF and Others
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Registers for Iran's Snap Presidential Elections
BJP Secures Major Win in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections