Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Makes Electoral Debut: Congress Reshuffles Key Parliamentary Seats

Congress party has announced that Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli seat while his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her electoral debut from Wayanad. This reshuffling marks a significant move in Congress' strategy, with the Gandhi siblings and their mother Sonia Gandhi now set to represent different parliamentary seats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:10 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Makes Electoral Debut: Congress Reshuffles Key Parliamentary Seats
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political reshuffle, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has chosen to retain his Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat while vacating the Wayanad constituency for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will make her electoral debut from there.

Ending weeks of speculation, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the strategic move following a high-profile meeting involving top party figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. If elected, Priyanka will join Rahul and Sonia in Parliament, marking the first time three family members will serve simultaneously.

The decision has sparked reactions across the political spectrum, with CPI leader Annie Raja welcoming the move and BJP's spokesperson terming it as dynastic politics. Despite the controversy, Rahul and Priyanka have vowed continued commitments to their constituencies, underlining their deep emotional ties and dedication to public service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024