Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accuses AAP of neglecting water crisis in Delhi

Amidst the deepening water crisis in the national capital, Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini on Monday took a potshot at the Delhi's government for neglecting and mismanaging the issue of water supply. He stated that Haryana is providing an adequate amount of water to the national capital.

Addressing media persons, Haryana CM said, "We are providing them sufficient water. First, the AAP government should do some introspection on themselves. They are more focused on corruption rather than fulfilling its promises to the public. They should focus on implementing developmental schemes for the public of Delhi rather than doing corruption." Taking it further, Saini stated, "They have been running the government for the last 10 years, they should have worked on the water distribution system instead of blaming another state for the water supply. We (Haryana) are providing more than sufficient water to them. Delhi's public is ours too if they suffer, we also suffer. But the way their government lied to the public by not providing any facilities or building an effective system due to corruption, I think Delhi's public should give a befitting reply to them."

Earlier, Delhi's Water Minister Atishi blamed the Haryana Government for curbing Delhi's water share from the Yamuna River. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over its protests against the Delhi government over the water crisis. Sanjay Singh accused it of "orchestrating" the shortage in the national capital.

He alleged that BJP has been trying to block the flow of water into the national capital. The Rajya Sabha MP told the media that Delhi receives water supply from Haryana under an agreement but recent data shows a "significant shortfall" in the allocated quantity.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini also slammed Congress for misleading the public about amendments in the Constitution regarding reservation and exuded his confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming legislative elections in Haryana in 2024. Expressing his confidence, the Chief Minister said, "In the Lok Sabha elections, we received more seats than Congress. During the elections, they had misled the public on the issues of reservation and amendments to gain votes. But we will reach out to the public based on the work Modi Ji has done in the past 10 years and under his leadership, we believe that the party will win the legislative elections with a resounding majority." (ANI)

