Kanchenjunga Express mishap: Mamata Banerjee rips into central govt over negligence of Railways, BJP says "not the time for politics"

After the Kanchenjunga Express train accident in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Narendra Modi government over the alleged negligence of Railways while the Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Sukanta Majumdar said that it is "not the time for politics". "This is not the time for politics... Being a CM, Mamata Banerjee claiming that she has introduced the anti-collision device is absolutely ridiculous...," Majumdar said speaking to ANI on Monday.

Speaking about the injured admitted at North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri, the state BJP chief said, "According to the information we have received, 47 injured passengers are admitted here. Out of them, 3 are in the ICU, and one child is in the PICU..." "The railway department has given Rs 50000 in cash to all the injured and those who are seriously injured have been given Rs 2.5 lakh each... The Railway Minister is so laborious that every time such an incident occurs, he visits the accident site...," he added.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the central government over their alleged negligence towards Railways saying that they have only engaged in publicity of Vande Bharat trains. "I started so many things, but they are only doing publicity of Vande Bharat trains. Where is Duronto Express? After the Rajdhani Express, Duronto was the fastest train. During the time of elections they inaugurate Vande Bharats. This does not work. Today, the entire Railway Department is facing negligence and callousness of the government. They must take proper care," Banerjee said speaking to reporters after meeting patients admitted at the North Bengal Medical College on Monday.

Speaking about the anti-collision device that she claims was installed in several trains when she was the Railways Minister, the Chief Minister said, "When I was the Railways Minister, I saw 2-3 major train accidents after that I ensured that the anti-collision device was prepared and started. After that collision of trains stopped." On alleged neglect towards the Railways Ministry, Banerjee said, "What is happening in the railways today, no one knows...There are several issues in the Railways Ministry. Separate Railways budget has been stopped and this department is not getting enough importance now..."

Banerjee further claimed that nothing new has been done under the Narendra Modi government in the field of Railways and all new metros and railway stations that are being inaugurated at present have been funded by her when she was in charge of the Ministry. "I know A-Z of the Railways, nothing new has been done. The new metro and railway stations are because of my time. Just see the 2020 vision, I gave money for everything...," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about the response from the state government to the incident, she said, "Right after the incident took place, state govt provided medical team, disaster teams, Ambulance and everything possible to normalise the situation..." Questioning the presence of manual signalling which was disregarded by the loco pilot of the goods train that led to the accident, Banerjee said, "Why was there manual signalling? Now there is no system of manual signal. Now everything is modern, technical...Earlier I started around 2 lakh unmanned level crossings...Earlier there was no such system. Now every system is there but no one is there to take care."

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the Kolkata Airport before departing for Bagdogra, Banerjee who had earlier served as the Railway Minister in the Vajpayee-led NDA government highlighted the poor amenities for passengers travelling by Railways. "I have heard that the passengers who travel at night in the sleeper coach get such poor bedding system that there are various kinds of dirty things in it. They do not even clean the washrooms. The food quality has also become very bad," she said.

The Chief Minister said that the central government does not give adequate importance to the Ministry and the department can only be seen at the time of inauguration of projects. "Now the Railway Department exists only in name. They have done away with the Railway Budget. Though the Ministry exists, the earlier aura about it has been destroyed. Railways have become totally parentless. You can only see the Railways at the time of inauguration," the Chief Minister said.

Accusing the central government of not taking care of Railway staff, Banerjee said, "I have worked in Railways and so I know the things. They are not even taking care about Railway officials, Railway engineers, technical staff, safety security officials and the workers. They are in problem. Their Old Pension has been withdrawn."Showing solidarity with the Railway employees, the Chief Minister said that the central government should focus on governance and not on "how to rig elections". "I am with the Railway employees and Railway officials. They are trying their best but this government only takes care about elections- how to hack, how to manipulate, how to rig elections...I think they should give more time for governance, not for utterance," she said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also met the injured of the Kanchenjunga Express train accident at North Bengal Medical College and said that all stakeholders should stand together in the hour of crisis. "I saw the patients and discussed with the doctors, the situation is under control. They are being given the best treatment. They are being given the best medical facilities. This is a tragedy in which we will all stand together. All steps will be taken for the rehabilitation of those admitted to the hospital," Bose said speaking to reporters after meeting the injured on Monday.

The Governor asked all stakeholders to stand together in the hour of crisis. "Of course, all actions will be taken. The Railway Minister has reached the spot. The Railways is taking care of the requirements. In fact, this is the time for us to come together. The mitigation, rehabilitation, rescue operation- everything, the best possible has been done, the best possible will be done. Actually, this is the time for us to come together. All the stakeholders should stand together in this hour of crisis and be with the people who are the sufferers," Governor Bose said.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate questioned the central government for not taking any steps to prevent such mishaps like the Balasore train accident, adding that the Railway Minister is busy creating reels while PM Modi is not bothered. Questioning the government over the increased rail accidents, Supriya Shrinate said, "The amount of devastation that occurred in the regime of Narendra Modi has never happened before. There have been several accidents in the railways for the past 10 years. According to government reports, 1,117 accidents in the past 10 years have caused the loss of lives as well as public property. This number is pretty much higher than normal and it means 11 accidents per month. Who is responsible for this? Who is answerable?"

At least eight people died and 25 -30 individuals were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said. The accident took place at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station in the Katihar Railway Division ahead of New Jalpaiguri Junction at around 8:45 am today. The area falls in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district. (ANI)

