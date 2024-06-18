Thaksin Shinawatra Indicted for Defaming Monarchy Amid Political Tensions

In a critical development that has further fueled Thailand's ongoing political unrest, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was formally indicted on Tuesday for defaming the nation's revered monarchy. Thaksin, despite being removed from office 18 years ago, continues to wield significant influence in Thai politics.

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed that Thaksin, who reported to prosecutors early in the morning, completed the indictment process. Although he was seen arriving at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, he did not appear before the media, making his exact location during the proceedings unclear. His lawyer asserted that Thaksin was prepared to navigate the judicial process and had filed a bail request.

Thaksin, aged 74, was ousted in a military coup in 2006, which ignited prolonged political divisions. The lese majeste charge, carrying a severe penalty of three to 15 years in prison, is perceived as a strategic move by his adversaries to dampen his political activities and influence. This legal action underscores the volatile and polarized nature of current Thai politics.

