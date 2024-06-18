Dissolution Dilemma: Thailand's Move Forward Party in Court
Thailand's Constitutional Court has scheduled a hearing on July 3 to deliberate the dissolution of the Move Forward party. The case, initiated by a complaint from the election commission, challenges the party's campaign policy to amend the royal insult law, raising significant political and legal implications.
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:08 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday set July 3 as the next hearing date for a case seeking the dissolution of the Move Forward party.
The case stems from a complaint from the election commission asking to disband the party over its election campaign policy to amend the royal insult law.
