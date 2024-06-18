Left Menu

Thailand Passes Historic Marriage Equality Law

Thailand's Senate has approved a marriage equality law, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to recognize same-sex couples. The law, supported by nearly all upper house lawmakers, will be enacted 120 days after royal approval. LGBTQ+ advocates celebrate this as a major advancement in human rights and gender equality.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-06-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 13:26 IST
Thailand's Senate passed the final reading of a marriage equality law on Tuesday, paving the way for the country to become the third territory in Asia to recognise same-sex couples after Nepal and Taiwan. The law gained the support of nearly all upper house lawmakers and will be sent to the palace for royal approval. The law will come into force 120 days after it is published in the royal gazette.

LGBTQ+ advocates called the move a "monumental step forward" as it would make Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to enact marriage equality legislation. Thailand is already known for its vibrant LGBTQ+ culture and tolerance, making it a popular destination for tourists.

"This would underscore Thailand's leadership in the region in promoting human rights and gender equality," the Civil Society Commission of marriage equality, activists and LGBTI+ couples said. The bill is the culmination more than a decade of effort from activists and politicians, after previous drafts did not reach the parliament.

At the start of June, thousands of LGBTQ+ revellers and activists held a parade through the streets of Bangkok and were joined by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who wore a rainbow shirt to celebrate Pride Month.

