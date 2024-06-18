Call for Pankaja Munde's Rehabilitation After Election Defeat

BJP MLC Suresh Dhas has urged for the swift rehabilitation of party leader Pankaja Munde, following her narrow defeat in the Lok Sabha elections to Congress's Bajrang Sonawane by 6,553 votes.

Dhas emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating, "I had made the same demand previously as well. The party should think of rehabilitating Pankaja Munde immediately. There is unrest on the ground."

Dhas clarified that the recent Lok Sabha poll result should not deter the party's decision and mentioned that they have already appealed to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)