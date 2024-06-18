Call for Pankaja Munde's Rehabilitation After Election Defeat
BJP MLC Suresh Dhas has called for the immediate rehabilitation of party leader Pankaja Munde after her narrow loss to Congress's Bajrang Sonawane in the Beed Lok Sabha seat. Dhas emphasized that party leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have been approached to address the unrest among the party workers.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLC Suresh Dhas has urged for the swift rehabilitation of party leader Pankaja Munde, following her narrow defeat in the Lok Sabha elections to Congress's Bajrang Sonawane by 6,553 votes.
Dhas emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating, "I had made the same demand previously as well. The party should think of rehabilitating Pankaja Munde immediately. There is unrest on the ground."
Dhas clarified that the recent Lok Sabha poll result should not deter the party's decision and mentioned that they have already appealed to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
