Legal action will be taken against Pakistani nationals overstaying in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis at Pune event.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Legal action will be taken against Pakistani nationals overstaying in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis at Pune event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Northern China's Stormy Weekend: Cold Winds, Cancelled Events, and Climate Impact
UN Experts Urge Action to Prevent Finger Amputation Punishment in Iran
Pune Tragedy Sparks IMA Condemnation and Debate Over Hospital Deposit Policies
Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Dr Ambedkar's Legacy with Statewide Events
WHO Members Achieve Consensus on Pandemic Prevention Framework