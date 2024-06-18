US Congressional Delegation Meets Dalai Lama in Dharamsala

A US Congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul arrived in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala on Tuesday to meet Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

Besides McCaul, the delegation included six more prominent US Congressional members: Nancy Pelosi (Speaker Emerita), Mariannette Miller, Gregory Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Jim McGovern, and Ami Bera.

The delegation is on a two-day visit to the region and will meet the Dalai Lama on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Upon arrival at Gaggal Airport, McCaul voiced his enthusiasm for the visit. 'We are excited to meet His Holiness the Dalai Lama and to discuss numerous topics, including the bill recently passed by Congress that affirms the United States' support for the people of Tibet,' he said. When asked if President Joe Biden will sign the bill, McCaul confirmed, 'Yes, he will.'

High-level officials from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), including Dolma Tsering, the Exile Tibetan Minister for the Department of Information and International Relations, welcomed the Congressional delegation at the airport.

