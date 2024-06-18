Hanuman Beniwal Advocates Dual Membership for Elected Representatives

Newly elected MP Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday proposed that a legislator elected to the Lok Sabha should be permitted to retain membership in both houses of the legislature.

'This provision exists in America; why shouldn't it be adopted in India?' Beniwal asked reporters after resigning as an MLA.

Beniwal, who secured his Lok Sabha seat from Nagaur as a candidate from the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) under the INDIA bloc, cited Article 101 (2) of the Constitution, which currently prohibits individuals from holding seats in both Parliament and Vidhan Sabha simultaneously.

'There should be a provision allowing one person to hold memberships in both the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha,' he asserted. 'What is the harm in having two posts? The people are electing you.'

Beniwal confirmed that the RLP will contest the Khinvsar assembly constituency by-election, which has been left vacant by his resignation.

When asked about a potential alliance with Congress for the bypoll, Beniwal said the RLP had not yet decided but would definitely participate in the election.

In addition, Beniwal announced plans to launch a movement demanding a return to the old recruitment pattern for Army soldiers, involving rallies, instead of the Agnipath scheme. He also vowed to raise the issue of irregularities in the NEET examination in Parliament.

