"Farmers will benefit from this scheme," says Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Borah

Amidst the release of the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Borah praised the scheme and said farmers will get the utmost benefit from it. Highlighting the benefits of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora asserted, "Farmers will benefit from this scheme. The farmers of Assam will receive benefits amounting to Rs 380 crores in their bank accounts. It is for their benefit only."

This statement came ahead of the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Varanasi. Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday said that the welfare of farmers has always been a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government.

He said he was 'fortunate' to arrive in Varanasi ahead of the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event here today. PM Modi will release the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme in Varanasi today. More than 9.26 crore farmers will receive the benefits amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will also distribute the certificates to more than 30,000 self-help groups trained as Krishi Sakhis to work as para extension workers. The event is being organized by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government.

After assuming office for the third term, PM Modi authorized the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Nidhi, which aims to benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crore. PM-KISAN scheme was launched in 2019, to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. The financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments, every four months, is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Till now over Rs 3.04 lakh crores has been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers across the nation and with this release, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme will cross well over Rs 3.24 lakh crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)