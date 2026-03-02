Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Kakinada Cracker Unit Claims 22 Lives

A tragic explosion at a licensed cracker unit in Kakinada district has claimed 22 lives. The blast occurred on February 28, killing 20 people instantly and injuring others critically. Among the deceased were nine women. Officials report that several victims suffer critical injuries, including severe burns.

A devastating explosion at a licensed cracker unit in Kakinada district has resulted in the deaths of 22 people.

The tragic incident, which occurred on February 28, initially claimed 20 lives, including nine women, leaving several others critically injured.

Kakinada District Medical and Health Officer, J Narasimha Nayak, confirmed the rising death toll and highlighted the critical condition of several burn victims.

