Left Menu

Netanyahu Blames Biden for Weapon Delays Amid Gaza Crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticizes U.S. President Joe Biden for delaying weapon shipments that Netanyahu claims are hindering Israel's offensive in Gaza. The delay concerns heavy bombs, with Biden's administration worried about civilian casualties. Critics accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the conflict to avoid political fallout.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:24 IST
Netanyahu Blames Biden for Weapon Delays Amid Gaza Crisis
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused U.S. President Joe Biden of withholding weapons, suggesting this delay is hampering Israel's offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah. The claim comes as humanitarian conditions worsen for Palestinians.

Biden has postponed sending certain heavy bombs to Israel since May, citing concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza. Despite this, the U.S. administration has avoided implying that Israeli forces have crossed any 'red line' that would prompt a more comprehensive arms embargo.

Netanyahu, speaking in English directly to the camera, criticized Biden for bottlenecks in arms transfers. He stated that the administration's withholding of weapons is inconceivable and that providing the necessary tools would expedite Israel's operations. He did not specify the weapons being held back, and the Israeli military declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024