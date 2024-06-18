Yogi Adityanath Hails Modi's Farmer-Focused Policies at PM Kisan Samman Sammelan
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized farmers' inclusion in political agendas since 2014. At the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, he praised several schemes launched by Modi to uplift farmers' incomes. He highlighted initiatives like the Soil Health Card and Kisan Samman Nidhi, underscoring Modi's dedication to farmers.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday celebrated the inclusion of farmers in the nation's political discourse for the first time since independence, attributing this achievement to the year 2014.
Speaking at the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath commended a series of initiatives launched by the Modi administration aimed at boosting farmers' incomes and enhancing their lives.
'From the Soil Health Card to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the results of these initiatives are evident today,' Adityanath remarked, adding that Modi's first act in office for his third term was to sign a directive benefiting farmers. Adityanath described Modi as the 'illustrious son of Maa Ganga' who has redefined India's global identity, and noted the transformation of Varanasi into a revitalized center of faith and development under Modi's leadership.
