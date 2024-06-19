Nagaland ULB Elections: Record Withdrawals Amid Historic Women's Reservation

In a significant political development, 79 candidates in Nagaland have withdrawn their nominations from the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections scheduled for June 26, according to an official from the State Election Commission (SEC). Tuesday marked the final day for withdrawal of nominations.

Out of the 669 nominations filed across 3 municipal and 36 town councils, 238 were by female candidates. This election marks the first inclusion of a 33% women reservation in ULBs, a move that faced long-standing objections from tribal bodies, delaying the polls for two decades. Withdrawals included 17 from Shamtor TC and 13 from Longleng TC, among others.

Despite the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization's (ENPO) call for abstention from the elections, 61 nominations were submitted within ENPO-affiliated areas. However, 59 candidates withdrew their nominations by the deadline. ENPO emphasizes its demand for a Frontier Nagaland Territory, highlighting long-term neglect of six eastern districts.

