Kim Jong Un Vows Unwavering Support for Russia Amid Controversial Summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed unwavering support for Russia's military efforts in Ukraine, as he commenced a high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. The meeting signals a significant deepening of ties between the two nations amid global alarm over a possible arms-for-assistance pact.

In his remarks, Kim expressed solidarity with Russia's government and military, promising full backing for Moscow's controversial 'special military operation' aimed at protecting its sovereignty. Russian state agencies reported the North Korean leader's commitment without detailing the form of the support, which has spurred widespread speculation.

Putin, on his first trip to Pyongyang in 24 years, reciprocated by lauding the 'strategic partnership' with North Korea. He underlined that their alliance represents a united front against Western policies, particularly those of the United States. Both leaders were keen to highlight the 'invincible' friendship between their countries, underpinned by mutual economic and military cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)