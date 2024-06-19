Left Menu

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte has resigned from her roles as education minister and vice-chair of an anti-insurgency task force. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has accepted her resignation, though no reasons were provided. Duterte will continue to serve as Vice-President.

Sara Duterte

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte has resigned from her position as education minister and vice-chair of an anti-insurgency task force, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has accepted the resignation, Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a statement. "She declined to give a reason why. She will continue to serve as Vice President. We thank her for her service," Garafil said.

Marcos and Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, were running mates, winning by a landslide in the 2022 national election. In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately.

