Historic Summit: North Korea and Russia Forge New Alliance
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:25 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Wednesday that relations between North Korea and Russia had risen to "a new, high level of alliance".
At the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang, Kim said a new strategic partnership pact signed by the two leaders marked a significant and historic moment in the countries' relations.
