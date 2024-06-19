Diplomatic Tension: Reciprocity Rule Sparks Row in West Bengal
A diplomatic spat erupted as the Australian deputy high commissioner's request to meet West Bengal officials was denied based on reciprocity principles. Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose criticized the Centre for blocking the meetings, alleging it undermines the country's federal structure.
A diplomatic spat has surfaced between the Australian deputy high commissioner and the West Bengal government. Official sources revealed on Wednesday that the denial of meetings was based on reciprocity principles.
This clarification follows accusations by Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose, who alleged that the NDA government at the Centre blocked the Australian diplomat from meeting top Bengal ministers in Kolkata.
Citing the principle of reciprocity, sources indicated that ministers in a state government rank much higher in protocol compared to a deputy chief of a foreign mission, which influenced the decision. Ghose condemned the Centre's stance, calling it an 'assault on the federal structure' of India.
