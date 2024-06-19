Controversy in Himachal: BJP Urges Change of Returning Officer Over Alleged Bias

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh has raised alarm over the impartiality of the returning officer in Dehra constituency. In a letter to the Election Commission on Wednesday, the party alleged that the returning officer was operating under undue influence, potentially compromising the fairness of the upcoming by-elections.

The BJP's concerns center around credible information suggesting undue influence because Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife, Kamlesh Thakur, is a candidate. This raises significant issues about the integrity of the electoral process, noted Pramod Thakur, BJP's state office secretary. A change in the returning officer is crucial, he argued, to sustain public trust.

The party has urged the Election Commission to appoint a new returning officer based on integrity and impartiality, vital for ensuring an unbiased electoral environment. The upcoming elections in Dehra are highly significant, especially with Kamlesh Thakur contesting against BJP nominee Hoshiyar Singh.

