Left Menu

Controversy in Himachal: BJP Urges Change of Returning Officer Over Alleged Bias

The BJP in Himachal Pradesh has called on the Election Commission to replace the returning officer in the Dehra assembly constituency, citing undue influence due to the candidacy of the Chief Minister's wife. They stress the need for integrity and impartiality in maintaining the electoral process's credibility.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:18 IST
Controversy in Himachal: BJP Urges Change of Returning Officer Over Alleged Bias
returning officer
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh has raised alarm over the impartiality of the returning officer in Dehra constituency. In a letter to the Election Commission on Wednesday, the party alleged that the returning officer was operating under undue influence, potentially compromising the fairness of the upcoming by-elections.

The BJP's concerns center around credible information suggesting undue influence because Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife, Kamlesh Thakur, is a candidate. This raises significant issues about the integrity of the electoral process, noted Pramod Thakur, BJP's state office secretary. A change in the returning officer is crucial, he argued, to sustain public trust.

The party has urged the Election Commission to appoint a new returning officer based on integrity and impartiality, vital for ensuring an unbiased electoral environment. The upcoming elections in Dehra are highly significant, especially with Kamlesh Thakur contesting against BJP nominee Hoshiyar Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024