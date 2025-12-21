Youth Arrested for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dehradun
A young man allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has been apprehended. Anmol Yadav was arrested in Jaipur after fleeing the scene of an accident that led to the death of Pawan Kumar Gupta's wife. The police used CCTV footage and registration details to identify him.
- Country:
- India
A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, as confirmed by police authorities. The suspect, Anmol Yadav, who allegedly fled after the incident, was detained in Jaipur, Rajasthan, following a reliable tip-off.
The tragic accident took place on December 14, when Pawan Kumar Gupta's wife was struck by a speeding vehicle during her morning walk. The driver escaped the scene, and the victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The police registered a case of culpable homicide and negligent driving. Extensive efforts, including analyzing CCTV footage and the car's registration, led to the identification of the suspect and the eventual recovery of the vehicle. Anmol had turned off his phone to evade capture, but police informants aided in his arrest.
