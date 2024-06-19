Left Menu

Brijmohan Agrawal Resigns as Chhattisgarh Minister After Winning Lok Sabha Seat

Senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal resigned as a Chhattisgarh minister after winning a seat in the Lok Sabha. Previously holding multiple portfolios, Agrawal expressed gratitude and apologized to those affected during his tenure. He promises to continue serving his constituency and state in his new role as an MP.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:31 IST
In a significant political move, senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal has resigned from his position as a Chhattisgarh minister, just days after securing a seat in the Lok Sabha. This resignation follows his recent victory over Congress's Vikas Upadhyay by a margin of 75,285 votes.

Agrawal, who managed school education, higher education, parliamentary affairs, religious trusts, endowments, tourism, and cultural portfolios, tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai after a cabinet meeting in Nava Raipur. Last Monday, Agrawal stepped down from his MLA position in the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly.

A prominent figure in the state's politics, Agrawal has remained unbeaten in elections since 1990 and holds significant influence within the BJP. Speaking with PTI, he expressed gratitude for the support received during his 35-year tenure as MLA and assured his constituents of continued service in his new role as an MP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

