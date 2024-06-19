Left Menu

Maharashtra Quota Controversy: Challenges and Political Maneuvering

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan addressed concerns over the Maratha reservation issue, particularly activist Manoj Jarange's demand for 'sage soyare' relation inclusion. While acknowledging past government efforts, Mahajan criticized opposition exploitation and indicated the BJP’s commitment to the Maratha quota. Jarange remains unsatisfied, threatening potential election involvement.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-06-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 23:29 IST
Maharashtra Quota Controversy: Challenges and Political Maneuvering
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan addressed the media regarding the ongoing Maratha reservation issue on Wednesday. He dismissed activist Manoj Jarange's demand for the term 'sage soyare' in the reservation notification, citing potential legal challenges.

Mahajan criticized the opposition for seeking political advantage from the issue and defended the BJP-led government's actions. He emphasized that the Maratha community was granted a reservation without affecting other community allocations, a stance the BJP continues to uphold. However, he noted the legislative hurdles faced by the subsequent Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in defending the quota in the Supreme Court.

Despite the efforts of the BJP, Jarange remains unsatisfied and has cautioned that if their demands are not met, they will consider contesting assembly elections. Jarange's demands include recognizing Kunbis as 'sage soyare' and issuing Kunbi certificates to all Marathas, making them eligible for OBC quotas. The state assembly has passed a bill for a separate 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and jobs, yet the demand for inclusion under OBC remains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024